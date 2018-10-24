Wladimir Putin macht im Valdai-Club klare Ansagen

von Maren Müller (Original v. Tom Luongo)

Jedes Jahr spricht der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin auf dem Valdai Economic Forum. Und jedes Jahr ist sein Vortrag wichtig. Putin ist keiner, der zu wichtigen Themen ein Blatt vor den Mund nimmt.

Die Spannungen zwischen Russland und dem Westen haben das Niveau des Kalten Krieges erreicht, und Valdai war das erste Mal, dass wir Putin seit Helsinki und den Ereignissen danach – IL-20, Khashoggi usw. – in einer langen Diskussion sprechen hörten.

Also, dieses Gespräch sollte jeder hören. Und wenn ich „jeder“ sage, dann meine ich damit jede einzelne Person, die vom Zusammenbruch des politischen Systems der USA betroffen sein könnte und wie das auf Russland betrifft. Mit anderen Worten, so ziemlich jeder auf dem Planeten.

Denn was Putin in Valdai tat, war, die neuen Verhaltensregeln in geopolitischen Angelegenheiten festzulegen. Er hat den US-amerikanischen und europäischen Oligarchen, die ich „Die Davos Clique“ nenne, eine Mahnung erteilt. Es gibt eine Grenze für eure Provokationen und Versuche, Russland zu untergraben. Also überschreitet diese Grenze nicht .

► Frieden durch Stärke

Das große Zitat aus seinem Vortrag ist das, auf das sich alle konzentrieren, und das zu Recht: die russische Politik des Einsatzes von Atomwaffen.

Es ist nicht so, dass Putins Haltung anders wäre als in der Vergangenheit. Russland wird unter allen Umständen, in denen die Zukunft Russlands auf dem Spiel steht, gegen einen Aggressor zurückschlagen. Es war seine Zusicherung, dass es

1) gerecht und rechtschaffen wäre, „wie Märtyrer zu sterben“ und

2) so schnell und brutal gehen würde, dass die Aggressoren „wie Hunde sterben“ würden, ohne die Chance, um Erlösung zu bitten.

Das sind starke Worte. Es sind die Worte eines gottergebenen Mannes. Und das Wort gottergeben, wie Jordan Peterson uns in Erinnerung ruft, beschreibt jemanden, der Waffen hat, weiß, wie man sie benutzt, und sie ummantelt hält, bis er keine andere Wahl hat. Die Reaktion des Publikums war nervöses Gelächter, aber ich glaube nicht, dass Putin es hier übertrieben hat. Er meinte es ernst . Das ist die Definition von gottergeben .

Es ist wirklich nicht anders als die Haltung von Außenminister James N. Mattis, der sagte: „Ich komme in Frieden. Ich habe keine Artillerie mitgebracht. Aber ich flehe euch an, mit Tränen in den Augen: Wenn ihr mich ficken wollt, werde ich euch alle töten.“

Männer wie diese dürfen nicht zu hart getestet werden. Und Putins Antwort auf den Abschuss des IL-20-Flugzeugs und seiner Besatzung war, einen Haufen diplomatischer Linien zu überschreiten, indem er S-300 [Flugabwehrraketensystem; ergä. H.S.] an Syrien aushändigte und eine faktische Flugverbotszone über Westsyrien und dem östlichen Mittelmeer errichtete.

Beachten Sie, dass es in den letzten Wochen keine Angriffe oder gar harte Sprüche aus Israel oder den USA gegeben hat. Das Scheitern der britischen, französischen und israelischen Operation, Trump in eine Invasion Syriens zu stürzen, ist nun vollkommen. Und ich bin davon überzeugt, dass Nikki Haley dafür den Preis zahlen musste. All dies unterstreicht das Hauptthema, das aus Putins Kommentaren hervorging.

Stärke durch Entschlossenheit. Entschlossenheit kommt als Folge der Verteidigung der Kultur.

Putin hat nicht mit der Fähigkeit Russlands geprahlt, Hyperschall-Waffen zu benutzen. Er sagte allen, dass sie stationiert sind. Er tat dies, um die neokonservative Schwätzerklasse der USA zum Schweigen zu bringen, von der er zu Recht sagt, sie flüstere Präsident Trump ins Ohr, dass man einen nuklearen Konflikt mit Russland gewinnen könne. Sie sind verrückt . Und so müssen sie behandelt werden .

► Kultur zuerst

Putin sieht sich zu Recht als Hüter des russischen Volkes und damit des russischen Staates als Spiegel der russischen Kultur. Wenn man einen Staat hat und jemand dessen Oberhaupt sein soll, dann ist das die Einstellung, die man von dieser Person erwartet. Putin stimmte in seinem Gespräch mit einem orthodoxen Priester von ganzem Herzen der Idee zu, dass „der Staat die Kultur nicht diktieren kann“, sondern bestenfalls durch die Anwendung des Rechts zu dessen Moderator wird.

In einem Schlagabtausch mit einem sehr enthusiastischen russischen Milchviehhalter, der ziemlich stolz auf seinen Käse war, erinnerte Putin daran, dass er zwar die Sanktionen (vom europäischen Wettbewerb) liebt, die sein Geschäft heute schützen, sich aber nicht daran gewöhnen sollte. Sie werden irgendwann verschwinden, und der Landwirt müsse dann auf eigene Faust handeln, um auf dem internationalen Markt zu überleben.

Putin versteht, dass Subventionen Trägheit erzeugen. Das war eine Botschaft, die er laut und deutlich machte. Als die Sanktionen 2014 erstmals wegen der Wiedervereinigung mit der Krim und während der Rubelkrise in Kraft traten, verlagerte Putin die staatlichen Subventionen weg vom Erdölsektor, der in den Jahren des 100$+/bbl Öls gediehen ist und weich geworden war, und verlagerte dieses Geld in die Landwirtschaft.

Die Früchte dieses erfolgreichen Politikwechsels hat er in Valdai mit voller Wucht angesprochen. Die russische Nahrungsmittelproduktion floriert in allen Sektoren dank eines billigen Rubels, den die USA mit Sanktionen immer wieder niederstrecken, und was dem russischen Staat Investitionen erschwert.

Damals erregte das den Zorn des Rosneft CEO Igor Setschin, aber Putin hat ihn ignoriert, sehr zur Überraschung aller. Die Botschaft war klar, wir helfen Ihnen aus Ihren aktuellen Schwierigkeiten heraus, aber es ist an der Zeit, das Geschäft anders zu gestalten. Weil es Rosneft war, das Ende 2014/Anfang 2015 die größten Rettungsaktionen benötigte, mit Dutzenden von Milliarden auf Dollar lautenden Schulden, die dank der Sanktionen nicht verlängert werden konnten.

► Die Grenzen des Imperiums

Am Ende sah Putin resigniert, wenn nicht verwirrt aus, wegen dem Wahnsinn, der von der US-Politik ausgeht. Aber es ist für ihn offensichtlich, dass sich Russland nicht in dieses Geplänkel aus Belästigungen verwickeln lassen darf, die Russlands Zukunft gefährden sollen. Er erwähnte, dass das Imperium seinen Weg verliert, weil es sich für unverwundbar hielt oder wie mein Vater immer über bestimmte Athleten sagte: „Er liest zu viel seine eigenen Zeitungsausschnitte.“

Es gibt einen Solipsismus (eine Ich-Philosophie), der dominante Gesellschaften befällt, was jene Art von Überreaktionen erzeugt, die wir heute erleben. Die Macht entgleitet den USA, und Trump hilft bei diesem Prozess und versucht gleichzeitig, den Kern dessen, was übrig ist, zu erhalten.

Und keine Interaktion während Putins Vortrag war für seine Sichtweise auf das US-Imperium bezeichnender als seine Interaktion mit einem japanischen Delegierten, der ihn nach der Unterzeichnung eines Friedensvertrags mit Japan fragte. Und Putins Antwort war klar. Es sind der Stolz Japans und die politischen Verwicklungen, die dies ausschließen. Die Unterzeichnung eines Friedensvertrags ist nicht notwendig, um das Eigentumsrecht der Kurilen zu lösen. Sowohl Russland als auch Japan werden dadurch geschwächt, dass dieses Hindernis im Weg steht.

Das Problem kann sich nach der Unterzeichnung des Friedensvertrages selbst lösen. Der aktuelle Stand der Dinge ist albern und anachronistisch und hält die Kluft zwischen Russen und Japanern von der Heilung ab. Schaffen Sie Vertrauen durch Abkommen und dann kommt man voran. Das ist es, was zwischen Russland und Ägypten geschieht.

Und deshalb gewinnt Putin den diplomatischen Krieg.

Und deshalb verliert Trump den diplomatischen Krieg.

Putin weiß, woran Trump ist. Er selbst war vor siebzehn Jahren an diesem Punkt, nur um eine Größenordnung schlechter. Die Probleme, mit denen Trump konfrontiert ist, sind die gleichen Probleme, mit denen Putin konfrontiert war. Korruption, Bestechlichkeit, Verrat, die alle zu einem Zusammenbruch der gesellschaftlichen und kulturellen Institutionen beigetragen haben. Putin weiß, dass die USA an einem Scheideweg stehen, und er hat seinen Frieden mit dem gemacht, was als nächstes kommt.

Die Frage ist, haben wir das?

Tom Luongo

Der in engl. Sprache am 19. Okt. 2018 verfasste Originalbeitrag von TOM LUONGO wurde von FritzTheCat übersetzt.

Tom Luongo ist ein unabhängiger politischer und wirtschaftlicher Analyst. Ausgesprochen und kompromisslos ist seine Arbeit bei »Seeking Alpha« in finanziellen Angelegenheiten, »Halsey News« in kulturellen und geopolitischen Fragen und seinem persönlichen Blog & Podcast »Gold, Goats 'n Guns« zu sehen. Tom ist auch der ehemalige Herausgeber des »Resolute Wealth Letter« und ein aktueller Mitarbeiter am »Financial Intelligence Report« von »Newsmax Media«. Er lebt in Gainesville, Nordflorida mit seiner Frau, seiner Tochter, seiner Herde von Milchziegen und seinen Hunden.

Am 18. Oktober nimmt Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin an der 15. Sitzung des "Waldai-Klubs" teil. Die Plenartagung in Sotschi ist der Stabilität und Entwicklung im 21. Jahrhundert gewidmet.

LIVE: Wladimir Putin nimmt am Diskussionsklub "Waldai" teil (deutsche Simultanübersetzung)

HINWEIS v. KN-ADMIN H.S.: Bitte lest die Text-Mitschrift der kompletten Plenarsitzung, einfach weiter runtercrollen!!

